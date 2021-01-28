MSFS January 28th, 2021 - Development Update

Work on World Update 3 is nearly complete and we have started to integrate the photogrammetry cities into the sim. There is a bit more integration work to be done and then various data passes that need to be completed, but progress has been very good. We now anticipate that the update will be ready for you between February 9th and February 11th. Below are a few images of London in the simulator … the city is (obviously) massive and it’s going to be incredible to fly around in that environment. This World Update contains five brand-new photogrammetry cities – Cambridge, Oxford, Birmingham and Bristol – nearly 80 POIs, five new meticulously hand-crafted airports (Barra, Liverpool, Land’s End, Manchester-Barton and Out Skerries), as well as visual and logical improvements to 85 more area airports, improved digital elevation data across the U.K. and a trio of new activities.

Feedback Snapshot

Third Party Update

We are very happy to see that more and more planes are getting produced. In just the past few days, we’ve seen new announcements, updates on major airliners that are in production, and also new aircraft releases. it’s really great to see that the SDK has matured to the point where more and more teams are bringing their creations to the platform.

SDK Update

DevMode:

We fixed several issues on the Scenery Editor: 1) crash when hiding/unhiding an airport category 2) performance issues when sorting in alphabetical order and 3) “replace model” feature when multiple objects are selected. Also, Scene list and viewport are now updated when using "Split path".

We are still hard at work on the Scenery Editor. Recently, we have improved the overall performance and initiated a series of UX/UI refinements.

SimConnect:

We fixed flight load/save (SimConnect_FlightLoad / SimConnect_FlightSave).

WebAssembly:

We fixed StringFormat conversion to NanoVG alignment in GDI+ layer.

Source