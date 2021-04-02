  • Fly With That One Pilot Chick #6

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 02-04-2021 02:42 PM  Number of Views: 6  
    Comments
    Pages: Fly With That One Pilot Chick #6  Next
    Fly with That One Pilot Chick

    Fly With That One Pilot Chick #6

    by Ron Blehm

    FLY WITH THAT ONE PILOT CHICK would like to thank the ever-supportive FS community for encouraging her in her real-world flying. She also wants to thank those actually reproducing her flights and sending those in as they provide some valuable insight and education for all pilots.

    Premise

    This feature allows all of the FS fanatics to fly along (virtually) with THAT ONE PILOT CHICK on her real-world flying adventures. She flies the real planes, you fly the sim and send me your videos and screen shots.

    You can see more on her Instagram page:

    @thatonepilotchick

    That One Pilot Chick

    Update

    • Solo Flight = CHECK
    • Skyhawk Certified = CHECK
    • Private License = CHECK
    • IFR Rating = CHECK
    • Piper Arrow Certified = CHECK
    • Commercial Rating = CHECK
    • Accepted to the future pilot program at a major carrier
    • CFI Rating = SOON

    Into KMMV

    Dan:

    Thomas and Melo (plus):

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Fly With That One Pilot Chick #6  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    South East UK scenery addon released

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, This one is probably only of interest to pilots from the southeast of the UK but today I have released a handcrafted desgner shopping...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 03:57 PM Go to last post
    Apollo212

    Your thoughts about Freeware Aircraft

    Thread Starter: Apollo212

    Hi What are your thoughts on freeware aircraft is it too early ? I would like to try a couple of them rather than the over priced pay ware dont...

    Last Post By: danbiosca Today, 03:47 PM Go to last post
    djfierce

    West Coast Sunrise 7W1 to KEKA

    Thread Starter: djfierce

    7W1 (Port of Ilwaco Airport) to KEKA (Murray Field Airport, Eureka CA)

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 02:42 PM Go to last post
    djfierce

    A walk in the clouds

    Thread Starter: djfierce

    Angwin (2O3) to Little River (KLLR) Atop Howell Mountain in Napa's wine country, sits a small jewel almost removed from reality. Angwin is the...

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 02:38 PM Go to last post