Fly With That One Pilot Chick #6



Fly With That One Pilot Chick #6 by Ron Blehm

FLY WITH THAT ONE PILOT CHICK would like to thank the ever-supportive FS community for encouraging her in her real-world flying. She also wants to thank those actually reproducing her flights and sending those in as they provide some valuable insight and education for all pilots.

Premise

This feature allows all of the FS fanatics to fly along (virtually) with THAT ONE PILOT CHICK on her real-world flying adventures. She flies the real planes, you fly the sim and send me your videos and screen shots.

You can see more on her Instagram page:

@thatonepilotchick

Update

Solo Flight = CHECK

Skyhawk Certified = CHECK

Private License = CHECK

IFR Rating = CHECK

Piper Arrow Certified = CHECK

Commercial Rating = CHECK

Accepted to the future pilot program at a major carrier

CFI Rating = SOON

Into KMMV

Dan:

Thomas and Melo (plus):