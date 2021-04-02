Fly With That One Pilot Chick #6
by Ron Blehm
FLY WITH THAT ONE PILOT CHICK would like to thank the ever-supportive FS community for encouraging her in her real-world flying. She also wants to thank those actually reproducing her flights and sending those in as they provide some valuable insight and education for all pilots.
Premise
This feature allows all of the FS fanatics to fly along (virtually) with THAT ONE PILOT CHICK on her real-world flying adventures. She flies the real planes, you fly the sim and send me your videos and screen shots.
You can see more on her Instagram page:
@thatonepilotchick
Update
- Solo Flight = CHECK
- Skyhawk Certified = CHECK
- Private License = CHECK
- IFR Rating = CHECK
- Piper Arrow Certified = CHECK
- Commercial Rating = CHECK
- Accepted to the future pilot program at a major carrier
- CFI Rating = SOON
Into KMMV
Dan:
Thomas and Melo (plus):