Aerosoft - Airport Augsburg for MSFS

    Welcome to Augsburg Airport! This German airport is located 7 km north of the city of Augsburg and is mainly used for general aviation and business aviation flights.

    Making use of the latest MSFS SDK features, this add-on offers a high-quality flying experience with much attention to detail.

    High-resolution and detailed textures are included for runway, taxiways, aprons, buildings and much more!

    Features

    • Detailed representation of Augsburg Airport
    • PBR textures for all objects and for the ground poly
    • Photorealistic ground using high-resolution aerial imagery (20 cm/px)
    • Dynamic lighting for the whole airport
    • Manual included

