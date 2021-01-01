Aerosoft - Airport Augsburg for MSFS

Welcome to Augsburg Airport! This German airport is located 7 km north of the city of Augsburg and is mainly used for general aviation and business aviation flights.

Making use of the latest MSFS SDK features, this add-on offers a high-quality flying experience with much attention to detail.

High-resolution and detailed textures are included for runway, taxiways, aprons, buildings and much more!

Features

Detailed representation of Augsburg Airport

PBR textures for all objects and for the ground poly

Photorealistic ground using high-resolution aerial imagery (20 cm/px)

Dynamic lighting for the whole airport

Manual included

Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Augsburg for MSFS