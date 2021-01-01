Aerosoft - Airport Augsburg for MSFS

Welcome to Augsburg Airport! This German airport is located 7 km north of the city of Augsburg and is mainly used for general aviation and business aviation flights.
Making use of the latest MSFS SDK features, this add-on offers a high-quality flying experience with much attention to detail.
High-resolution and detailed textures are included for runway, taxiways, aprons, buildings and much more!
Features
- Detailed representation of Augsburg Airport
- PBR textures for all objects and for the ground poly
- Photorealistic ground using high-resolution aerial imagery (20 cm/px)
- Dynamic lighting for the whole airport
- Manual included