Orbx Releases Trailer For Sandefjord Torp Airport For MSFS

This is the latest major project from Norwegian developer Finn Hansen (Notodden/Hammerfest/Alesund) and Jakub Lukaszewski.

Whether you prefer flying low-cost airlines to London, Krakow or Riga, GA flights to nearby Notodden, Sogndal and the Norwegian Fjords, or visiting other nearby Orbx destinations such as Kristiansand, Alesund or Malmo, this airport is your new base of operations!

If you'd like to check out this beautiful area of Norway first, here are a few freeware alternatives found in the file library:

FSX Airports Of Norway: aon_3_5.zip

X-Plane Sandefjord Airport Torp Norway: ento_tdg.zip

FS2004 Norway Airports Package 3 norap09.zip