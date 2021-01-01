Emerald Scenery Design Announces Bear Island For MSFS

I'll just leave these right here...

Yes. It's happening. Finally! Bear Island, Florida, for MSFS 2020.

I have started my native conversion of Bear Island for MSFS. The scenery is planned to follow the layout of the original scenery for FSX and P3D. However there will likely be some differences, depending on what I can achieve with the SDK. To start, the imagery is the same, however it has now been upscaled from 30cm to 15cm (LOD20) using AI software. All of the features handled by SODE on the other platforms will hopefully show up sooner or later. I'm hoping many of these features will appear in the first version, but as I have yet to look into the dynamic possibilities of MSFS, I am unsure.

