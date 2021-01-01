Development Update On Just Flight PA-28R Arrow III

PA-28R Arrow III MSFS Liveries Update.

All liveries are now complete for the Arrow as we get closer to development completion. Here are a few new shots of the liveries and you can scroll through all of them via the latest Development Entry on the product page where you can check the dev diary and see all the entries in chronological order.

PA-28R Arrow III

The PA-28R Arrow III is a four seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a retractable tricycle landing gear and constant-speed propeller - an ideal aircraft for touring and instrument training.

The aircraft is flown all around the world and this add-on reflects that global popularity. In addition to our UK research aircraft, G-BGKU, the package features eleven liveries from the USA, Canada, UK, France, Switzerland, Australia and Germany.

The PA-28R Arrow III for Microsoft Flight Simulator features a native model and 4096 x 4096 PBR materials for the highest possible texture detail and clarity.

Source

Just Flight Issues Preview Video Of Arrow III In MSFS