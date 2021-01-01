VSKYLABS Shares Cockpit For Aeroprakt A22-LS

The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Work-In-Progress): Various cockpit configurations are being evaluated for project version v1.0. Here is a first look into the evolving cockpit environment and panel, showing one of the suggested configurations.

The Aeroprakt A22 comes with a variety of optional equipment. Within the A22 optional equipment is the dual-control yoke configuration vs a central 'Y'-shaped stick. Each configuration derives a few cockpit modifications such as throttle and brakes levers positions (on stick/middle panel/combined with throttle lever, etc.). The various configurations are being evaluated and for now, the dual-control yoke configuration along with the 'enhanced' central lever-panel seems as the leading configuration for project version v1.0.

Panel configuration and on-board avionics are still dynamic. One of the suggested configurations is seen in the attached screen shot.

Stay tuned for more VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS development and release news!

