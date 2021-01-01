  • VSKYLABS Shares Cockpit For Aeroprakt A22-LS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-27-2021 11:22 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Shares Cockpit For Aeroprakt A22-LS

    The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Work-In-Progress): Various cockpit configurations are being evaluated for project version v1.0. Here is a first look into the evolving cockpit environment and panel, showing one of the suggested configurations.

    The Aeroprakt A22 comes with a variety of optional equipment. Within the A22 optional equipment is the dual-control yoke configuration vs a central 'Y'-shaped stick. Each configuration derives a few cockpit modifications such as throttle and brakes levers positions (on stick/middle panel/combined with throttle lever, etc.). The various configurations are being evaluated and for now, the dual-control yoke configuration along with the 'enhanced' central lever-panel seems as the leading configuration for project version v1.0.

    Panel configuration and on-board avionics are still dynamic. One of the suggested configurations is seen in the attached screen shot.

    Stay tuned for more VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS development and release news!

    Source
    VSKYLABS - 2021 Development News Flash
    VSKYLABS Update on ATV for X-Plane

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    orhanyavuz

    *** A330 neo

    Thread Starter: orhanyavuz

    Last Post By: orhanyavuz Today, 11:37 AM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Scenery object pop-up distances

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, In quite some of my addon airport sceneries the amongst others, (apron) objects, e.g. busses, tractors, passenger stairs, etc, only pop...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 10:54 AM Go to last post
    carurosu

    How come a United States Software does not have the Acceleration Pack in ENGLISH?

    Thread Starter: carurosu

    How come a United States Software does not have the Acceleration Pack in ENGLISH? OF ALL LANGUAGES, My Gold edition has the acceleration pack in...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 10:20 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Finding The MSFS 2020 Community Folder

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21235-Finding-The-MSFS-2020-Community-Folder

    Last Post By: Nels_Anderson Today, 09:13 AM Go to last post