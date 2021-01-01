  • RCStudio - Airfield Lucca-Tassigniano - LIQL Updated

    RCStudio - Airfield Lucca-Tassigniano - LIQL

    Changelog v1.2.0.0

    • New projected texture for apron and runway
    • New painted lines
    • New texture of some mesh
    • Added helipad
    • Taxi path fixed
    • Ground image correction
    • Added "Aqueduct of Nottolini"

    Lucca-Tassignano Airport [LIQL] is a public airport located in Tassignano (Capannori), 5 km from the center of the city of Lucca in Tuscany. The airport is a base for various helicopters and for a flying school of the local aeroclub. It has an asphalt runway (10/28) of 910 meters to host light aircraft, medium turboprop and little private jets. From here you can reach beautiful destinations in a short time like Florence, Elba Island, Venice, Milan, Genoa, Corsica and many others location.

    The scenery is provided of a terrain texture correction with grass runway for gliders and paratroopers. All buildings are reproduced to be faithful to reality and we have added two smokestacks used to recognize the final runway 28.

    Features

    • Terrain texture correction with grass runway for gliders and paratroopers
    • All buildings are modelled true to the original
    • Includes factory with chimneys for visual approach point to runway 28

