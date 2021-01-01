  • Aerosoft - Additional Previews Of Berlin Brandenburg For MSFS

    Aerosoft - Additional Previews Of Berlin Brandenburg For MSFS

    Over on their forums, Aerosoft have shown off some additional previews of their Berlin Brandenburg Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

    Berlin Brandenburg Airport is an international airport in Schonefeld, just south of the German capital Berlin in the state of Brandenburg. Named after former West Berlin mayor and West German chancellor Willy Brandt, it is located 18 kilometres (11 mi) south-east of the city centre and serves as a base for easyJet, Eurowings and Ryanair. It mostly features flights to European metropolitan and leisure destinations as well as a number of intercontinental services.

