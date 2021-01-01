Orbx Previews Stockholm Bromma Airport For MSFS

First previews of Stockholm Bromma Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

From the acclaimed developer, Marcus Nyberg, we are pleased to announce his upcoming airport project for Microsoft Flight Simulator - ESSB Stockholm Bromma Airport.

Serving a wide variety of domestic destinations as well as chosen few international routes, Bromma Airport is the third busiest airport in Sweden, located in the heart of Stockholm. The airport, which opened up roughly 90 years ago, is also a key business jet hub and a former home for the government's private jets. Located in the Stockholm district that gave it its name, the airport offers a most magnificent approach over the most central parts of the Swedish capital with views over the old town, Gröna Lund, Söder, Rådhuset, Djurgården and even Kaknästornet can be seen in the distance.

Bromma Airport has been built to the highest standard and with no detail spared, as well as an updated Stockholm city with over 100 custom POI's, crisp color-balanced custom aerial imagery as well as various other upgrades that brings the city to life. An incredible amount of work has also been put on making the final approach over Bromma to be as spectacular as it is in real life.

An airport and city built to the highest standards, Bromma Airport and Stockholm City combines the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator tech alongside best-practice optimization to ensure the perfect balance between stunningly high-fidelity visuals and excellent performance, perfect as your next Scandinavian destination!

At A Glance

Bromma Airport in exquisitely detailed 4K depiction

High-detailed 4K textures, with a majority featuring PBR and normal maps.

Stockholm City with 100+ incredible POI's, giving a lot to explore

Beautiful hand-coloured custom aerial imagery for the entire Stockholm city area

Sloped runway

Stunning representation of the airport surroundings with an incredible amount of detail, including the old hangar area that now serves as a shopping centre

Developed in collaboration with Bromma Airport management

Incredibly detailed 3D modelling and texturing

Source

Orbx Releases ENTO Sandefjord For MSFS

Orbx Releases EG41 Fishburn As Freeware For X-Plane 11