  • Orbx Previews Stockholm Bromma Airport For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-26-2021 11:47 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Previews Stockholm Bromma Airport For MSFS

    First previews of Stockholm Bromma Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    From the acclaimed developer, Marcus Nyberg, we are pleased to announce his upcoming airport project for Microsoft Flight Simulator - ESSB Stockholm Bromma Airport.

    Serving a wide variety of domestic destinations as well as chosen few international routes, Bromma Airport is the third busiest airport in Sweden, located in the heart of Stockholm. The airport, which opened up roughly 90 years ago, is also a key business jet hub and a former home for the government's private jets. Located in the Stockholm district that gave it its name, the airport offers a most magnificent approach over the most central parts of the Swedish capital with views over the old town, Gröna Lund, Söder, Rådhuset, Djurgården and even Kaknästornet can be seen in the distance.

    Orbx Previews Stockholm Bromma Airport For MSFS

    Bromma Airport has been built to the highest standard and with no detail spared, as well as an updated Stockholm city with over 100 custom POI's, crisp color-balanced custom aerial imagery as well as various other upgrades that brings the city to life. An incredible amount of work has also been put on making the final approach over Bromma to be as spectacular as it is in real life.

    An airport and city built to the highest standards, Bromma Airport and Stockholm City combines the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator tech alongside best-practice optimization to ensure the perfect balance between stunningly high-fidelity visuals and excellent performance, perfect as your next Scandinavian destination!

    Orbx Previews Stockholm Bromma Airport For MSFS

    At A Glance

    • Bromma Airport in exquisitely detailed 4K depiction
    • High-detailed 4K textures, with a majority featuring PBR and normal maps.
    • Stockholm City with 100+ incredible POI's, giving a lot to explore
    • Beautiful hand-coloured custom aerial imagery for the entire Stockholm city area
    • Sloped runway
    • Stunning representation of the airport surroundings with an incredible amount of detail, including the old hangar area that now serves as a shopping centre
    • Developed in collaboration with Bromma Airport management
    • Incredibly detailed 3D modelling and texturing

    Source
    Orbx Releases ENTO Sandefjord For MSFS
    Orbx Releases EG41 Fishburn As Freeware For X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Stewie

    Mega Airport Zurich 2012 House on Runway 34

    Thread Starter: Stewie

    A picture of this dilemma has been attached. I'm hoping that there is a fellow FS2004 Simmer that has had this issue and was able to successfully...

    Last Post By: Stewie Today, 12:53 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Do you people ever FLY with 2020??

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    I own 2020 along with several "sims" such as FS9, FSX, P3D, etc. As soon as I fired 2020 up I realized I don't like the single screen only available...

    Last Post By: cobalt Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Going Ballistic at Davis Monthan AFB

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Just loving the new F15 by DC Designs. I seriously have to practice touch and goes though. Entirely different beast from my Citations and Such! ...

    Last Post By: neilends Today, 12:16 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Update Day

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Today's the day the UK gets its long anticipated update!!!!! still, not complaining no ctd's in over 5 weeks

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 12:04 PM Go to last post