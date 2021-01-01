Indiafoxtecho Quick Update On T-45

Quick development update on the T-45... we are reviewing the feedback we have received from real-world aircrews to fine tune the flight model. Hopefully we will have a feature-complete version for the first week of February and potentially release the finished product before March - but as usual, no rush: it is done when it is done....and naturally we had to include the VT-9 Tigers special color livery. We'll add a VT-86 line aircraft and maybe another special color.

Also, we've added several sound effects in Wwise based on real world recordings... and we are quite happy with the results so far.

Source

Color Screens Coming To IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C

IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS v1.13 Released