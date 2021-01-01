Aeroproyecto - Update Pack for Aeroproyecto C172N Floatplane

Important: This is NOT a standalone product; this is just an update for the AEROPROYECTO C172N Floatplane V1.1 product for FSX/P3D. In order to work properly, the AEROPROYECTO C172N Floatplane V1.1 product must be already installed before attempting the installation of this update pack.

What Is New Here?

The main reason for this update is the inclusion of a more powerful 180 HP engine. The 180 HP engine is a pretty common upgrade on C172 floatplanes. This upgrade increases the payload by 250 pounds, and the overall performances of the aircraft, making it a “real” four seats floatplane.

The old 160 HP model remains as an option and all colors can be loaded in both variants. Now both variants have installed squared tip propellers, more appropriated for floatplanes.

Other New Features

New fictional paint schemes; a US bays police, a French Customs patrol, a UK Air Taxi and a recreational German one.

Engine sound completely updated; now having better quality and is more adequate for the new engine-prop combination. The old engine sound pack is not longer available.

Some polygonal refinements and additional parts on the VC and the floats.

Exterior metal surfaces effect improved to obtain a better degree of realism on FSX and P3D.

More realistic engine performance on the inverted flight.

Because on water the run-up is more difficult, a bit more "solid" combustion was develop.

