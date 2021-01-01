Rafael Santos - Ingamepanels Pack 3in1 for MSFS

The Ingamepanels Pack 3in1 for MSFS includes the following three handy utilities:

IVAO VATSIM MAP v1.2 – Microsoft Flight Simulator METAR Viewer v1.3 – Microsoft Flight Simulator VFRMap Enhanced v1.3 – Microsoft Flight Simulator

Each utility is individually described in detail below.

IVAO VATSIM MAP v1.2 – Microsoft Flight Simulator

A map to see IVAO and VATSIM traffic from within the simulator. Ideal and essential to not lose the immersion when flying in VR or to fly on a monitor with everything integrated into the cockpit.

Known Issue: When you start the flight you will see a new option in the options panel, with the IVAO logo. Click on it and the map will open. If it opens with a reduced size, resize the window with the mouse and it will save the position and the size for the next times you use it.

METAR Viewer v1.3 – Microsoft Flight Simulator

A METAR Viewer from within the simulator. Ideal and essential to not loose the immersion when flying in VR or to fly on a monitor with everything integrated into the cockpit.

Now with new options:

To be able to scroll the information on the airport screen with the mouse wheel, you can adjust the size of the window so that you can see the complete yellow and green squares, the content of those squares when it is very long, you can move it with the mouse wheel.

Activate and deactivate with one click the STD at 1013 mb - 29.92 inHg

Quickly display the METAR of the airport closest to the current position

Large buttons to comfortably type the ICAO of the airport and manage everything from Virtual Reality.

UTC clock.

Known Issue: If it opens with a reduced size, resize the window with the mouse and it will save the position and the size for the next times you use it.

VFRMap Enhanced v1.3 – Microsoft Flight Simulator

If you think the default VFR map is too simple, this is your AddOn.

A map to view OpenStreetMap from within the simulator. Ideal and essential to not lose the immersion when flying in RV or to fly on a monitor with everything integrated into the cockpit.

The map includes all VOR and notification points in Spain for a comfortable VFR flight. The VOR frequencies and the name of the notification points will be displayed when you mouse over them.

Now with new options:

OSM and basemap from OpenStreetMap contributors

Layer of airspaces, with all airports and airfields in the world, all controlled spaces, all VORs and all NDBs. Thanks to openAIP Data (CC-BYNC-SA)

Meteorological radar layer, with exact rain indicator at all times. Thanks to RainViewer.com

Aerial photo basemap. Thanks to Mapbox.com

You can watch the last hours in motion to see the direction of the clouds.

Airplane movement and panel data update rate more adjusted for smoother map.

Internal performance improvements for greater compatibility with Flight Simulator.

Font size larger to better legibility into VR

Known Issue: Occasionally the map is opened with a reduced size or the map looks incomplete, resize the window with the mouse and move the window to the desired position and the map will appear correctly.

