Orbx Releases Cityscape Sydney

Orbx is proud to return to our roots with our very first Australian product for Microsoft Flight Simulator - Cityscape Sydney!

Developed over 9 months, star developer Frank Schnibben (Cityscape Honolulu, Melbourne Cityscape for AUv2) and our global team have brought to life Australia's Emerald City.

A complete cityscape, the scenery captures the feel and energy of the harbourside capital, with thousands of details and features across the entire metropolitan area.

And, by popular demand, check out our ultra-high detailed Sydney Harbour Bridge - the centerpiece of this scenery, and the lighting of the Opera House.

A jewel in our crown, we are particularly proud of this one.

Source