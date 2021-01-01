  • Orbx Releases Cityscape Sydney

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-25-2021 12:12 PM  Number of Views: 131  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Releases Cityscape Sydnen

    Orbx is proud to return to our roots with our very first Australian product for Microsoft Flight Simulator - Cityscape Sydney!

    Developed over 9 months, star developer Frank Schnibben (Cityscape Honolulu, Melbourne Cityscape for AUv2) and our global team have brought to life Australia's Emerald City.

    A complete cityscape, the scenery captures the feel and energy of the harbourside capital, with thousands of details and features across the entire metropolitan area.

    And, by popular demand, check out our ultra-high detailed Sydney Harbour Bridge - the centerpiece of this scenery, and the lighting of the Opera House.

    A jewel in our crown, we are particularly proud of this one.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: orbx, sydney

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    lefu

    FS2020 simulation on XBOX

    Thread Starter: lefu

    Hi there, This is probably a very dumb question, because i never really played on a XBOX console (most playstation and nintendo consoles...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 01:53 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Pilot's Releases B314 For Prepar3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21998-Pilot-s-Releases-B314-For-Prepar3D

    Last Post By: stretch Today, 01:44 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    A Stormy Takeoff From KIAH

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of an American Airlines A320 taking off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (KIAH) in Houston, Texas this morning using the...

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 01:43 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    TrackIr

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    How many folks here use or have used TrackIr? I just got mine and spent a lot of time with it today--mainly trying to set it up properly. I finally...

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 01:30 PM Go to last post