  • Pilot's Releases B314 For Prepar3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-25-2021 10:36 AM  Number of Views: 125  
    1 Comment

    Pilot's Releases B314 For Prepar3D

    Calling all Vintage Aircraft Aviators!

    Today marks a major milestone for PILOT'S and the B314 Development Team!

    PILOT'S, the well-known Austrian flightsim add-on developer and publisher, is pleased to announce that the long awaited aircraft add-on for P3Dv4.x and P3Dv5.x - "Boeing B314 - The Clipper" - has now been released and is immediately available at the PILOT'S Online Store.

    Known as the absolute quintessential flying boat, the majestic Boeing B314 Clipper is an unmistakable icon of the flying boat era. Foynes, Ireland, well-known for its claim to fame for being the birthplace of Irish coffee during this time, served as an aviation hub between North America and Europe, and with the highly anticipated B314 from PILOT'S, virtual pilots too can now recreate the many Atlantic crossings that made the fleet of Pan Am Clippers famous.

    Pilot's Releases B314 For Prepar3D

    Although none of the original 12 Clipper aircraft were preserved, the inspiration to create this PILOT'S study level representation of the B314 is to allow this majestic flying machine to yet again take to the skies, even if just to the virtual skies!

    I would like to thank all of you that have been eagerly awaiting the B314 for so very long for your unfaltering patience. To all of our loyal customers that took advantage of our internal release offer, thank you kindly for your invaluable feedback in these past weeks. The complexity of simulating the various B314 stations, and at the same time making them manageable by one virtual pilot, was no easy task. I think we have managed to find a great balance between simulation and workload, especially when it comes to accomplishing a complex exercise like starting the engines, which in the real B314 required at least three aviators working in close synchronicity.

    Pilot's Releases B314 For Prepar3D

    Please continue to keep your feedback flowing! We are also currently evaluating whether there is sufficient demand for having a B314 paint-kit made available, please let us know if this is of any interest to you.

    Keep flying and stay healthy in these very difficult times.

    Wishing you a great B314 experience,

    Stefan Schaefer
    Source

    This is the new official Trailer for PILOT'S Boeing B314 - The Clipper product for Prepar3D v5 and Prepar3D v4.5.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2021
    1 Comment
    1. billythebassman's Avatar
      billythebassman - Today, 12:03 PM
      $97.00 usd. Really?

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    flightsimmer2020

    FSDT KORD Won't Load

    Thread Starter: flightsimmer2020

    hi guys, i just purchased a bunch of airports for fs2004 i got fsdt PHNL, KLAX , KLAS KORD no matter in what order i install and activate them,,...

    Last Post By: flightsimmer2020 Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post
    davidc2

    Bridges

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    Are there any mods out that will make the bridges look like bridges and not dams??

    Last Post By: gxm149 Today, 11:33 AM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    TrackIr

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    How many folks here use or have used TrackIr? I just got mine and spent a lot of time with it today--mainly trying to set it up properly. I finally...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:24 AM Go to last post
    hjwalter

    Scenery object pop-up distances

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, In quite some of my addon airport sceneries the amongst others, (apron) objects, e.g. busses, tractors, passenger stairs, etc, only pop...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 11:23 AM Go to last post