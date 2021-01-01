Perfect Flight - FSX Missions - United CRJ-700

United Airlines, Inc., commonly referred to as United, is a major United States airline headquartered in Chicago. It is the world¡¦s third-largest airline measured by revenue. United operates a large domestic and international route network, with an extensive presence in the Asia-Pacific region. United is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance with a total of 28 member airlines. Regional service is operated by independent carriers under the brand name United Express.

The package, designed by Perfect Flight to work with all versions of Flight Simulator X and P3D, recreates some short and middle-range flights covered by the Bombardier CRJ-700 and adds more value and enjoyment to your desktop simulation experience.

Features

Fleet - The fleet includes a new repaint for the default Bombardier CRJ-700 in United Airlines colors, FMC, extra options and high resolution textures for the VC panel, stereo engine sounds and more!

- The fleet includes a new repaint for the default Bombardier CRJ-700 in United Airlines colors, FMC, extra options and high resolution textures for the VC panel, stereo engine sounds and more! Missions Pack - The Missions pack features Flight briefing, Cabin preparation (Frequencies, Autopilot etc.), Step by step Check Lists Procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descend, landing, parking) with prompt menu. Crew announcements, speed calls and restriction, Captain speaking, GPWS and much more! Fly for hours and hours of very enjoyment in a large range of scenarios and weather conditions.

- The Missions pack features Flight briefing, Cabin preparation (Frequencies, Autopilot etc.), Step by step Check Lists Procedures (pre-start, taxi, before t/o, after t/o, descend, landing, parking) with prompt menu. Crew announcements, speed calls and restriction, Captain speaking, GPWS and much more! Fly for hours and hours of very enjoyment in a large range of scenarios and weather conditions. Custom Settings - Fully customizable with our exclusive Special Feature that lets you to use any plane of your choice and custom weather, time, date and season. No external module is required. Just install the special feature and use the FSX Free Flight Menu to fly with your favorite aircraft and scenario.

- Fully customizable with our exclusive Special Feature that lets you to use any plane of your choice and custom weather, time, date and season. No external module is required. Just install the special feature and use the FSX Free Flight Menu to fly with your favorite aircraft and scenario. PES (Passengers Entertainment System) - Missions also features the exclusive PES (Passengers Entertainment System), wit five new and unreleased soundtrack. The PES is fully customizable with your own sound tracks.

- Missions also features the exclusive PES (Passengers Entertainment System), wit five new and unreleased soundtrack. The PES is fully customizable with your own sound tracks. Complete documentation - Product includes Airport info and charts for all destinations and an useful User Guide

Missions Feature

Interactive briefing

Pre-start checklist

Cockpit and cabin preparation (frequencies, autopilot, etc.)

Taxi checklist

Captain speaking taxi announcement

Flight attendant taxi briefing

Before takeoff checklist

Takeoff calls (60, 80, V1, Vr, V2, gear up, flaps up)

After takeoff checklist

10000 feet warnings

Flight attendant announcement

18000 feet warnings (altimeter)

Altitude alert

Descent checklist

Landing checklist

Flight attendant landing briefing

GPSW (2500, 1000, 500, 400, 300 200, MA, 100, 50, 40, 30, 20, 10)

After landing checklist

Flight attendant after landing briefing

Parking checklist

