  Taburet - Lauriston Airport For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-24-2021 11:15 AM  
    0 Comments

    Lauriston Airport is one of the Grenada Airports located in Carriacou Island. The scenery include custom objects; adjusted runway threshold; illumination around the airport; adjusted ground vegetation. It an ideal position to further explore the Caribbean islands and enjoy the atmosphere of this GA airport while you fly from one iland to the other.

    Lauriston Airport, also known as Carriacou Island Airport (TGPZ) is located in the country of Granada on the island of Carriacou, west of the main town of Hillsborough. Its single runway measures 2626 x 59 feet.

