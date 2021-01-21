RNAV GPS Approach Tutorial - Microsoft Flight Simulator

A professional pilot guided tutorial on how to do an RNAV GPS approach to LPV minimums. This approach is conducted in the Beechcraft (now Textron) Bonanza in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The approach used is the RNAV (GPS) Y RWY 6.

The RNAV approach can be done in MSFS 2020. I show how to do it correctly and how to make the RNAV GPS approach have a successful outcome. This, and other videos on my channel show how to do instrument approaches with ease.

RNAV Approach Tutorial to runway 06 in Teterboro, New Jersey (TEB).

thecorporatepilotdad

Youtube channel

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

About KTEB

Teterboro Airport is a busy general aviation reliever airport located in Bergen County, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from New York City. It is owned and managed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.