Welcome aviaworx To The FlightSim.Com Store

    Published on 01-22-2021  
    We would like to welcome a new developer to the FlightSim.Com Store. aviaworx makes apps for flight simulation, that allow you to remotely monitor and control FSX and Prepar3D using a server on your PC and a handheld device.

    The aviaServer itself is available as a free demo version so you can test if your device will work. Once you are satisfied, you can then purchase a license which, in the case of aviaCDU and aviaOverhead will allow you to make all the inputs, from pre-flight to landing. You’ll no longer need to use your mouse / keyboard, making your simming experience more realistic.

    Assuming the server works, licenses are avaiable individually or in bundles to unlock a variety of functions:

    aviaCDU

    aviaCDU for P3D and FSX runs in your device’s browser and allows you to connect your favourite mobile device to your Flight Simulator to display and control an aircraft’s FMC in a variety of popular airliners from PMDG, Aerosoft, QualityWings, TFDi Design, Majestic Software and more. Additionally, you can connect your tablet or phone to the Aerosoft CRJ’s DAVE in-flight tablet.

    aviaEFB

    aviaEFB for P3D and FSX runs in your device’s browser and lets you connect your favourite mobile device to your Flight Simulator to display and control an aircraft’s electronic flight bag (EFB). The current version allows you to interact with the EFBs in Aerosoft CRJ Professional, Maddog MD 82, PMDG 747-8 Queen of the Skies II and the QualityWings 787.

    aviaOverhead

    aviaOverhead for P3D and FSX lets you display, interact with and control PMDG’s 737, 747 and 777 jetliners. It is available as a stand-alone application that runs on a computer in your network or a webapp.

    aviaFlightMonitor

    aviaFlightMonitor monitors your approaches and gives you direct feedback on how well you did. aviaFlightMonitor will monitor and analyse many of the flight parameters that airlines use in their Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) programs. These programs are used to gain operational insight into how well flight crews are performing and flying approaches. It’s a key element of safe airline operations.

    For further details on each individual product and the various bundles available, please visit aviaworx at the FlightSim.Com Store:

