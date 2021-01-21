DCS Adds New Landable Ship

As well as the substantial push to complete the Hornet's new features, we would like to mention a notable addition:

Handy Wind Bulk Carrier

A new civilian ship equipped with a functioning helipad for:

DCS: UH-1H Huey

DCS: SA342 Gazelle

DCS: Ka-50 Black Shark 2

F-5E Tiger II

The headwind and tailwind anomalies have now been fixed.

Mission Editor

AI escort aircraft not engaging targets correctly issues have been resolved

DCS World

We have added more realistic cockpit sounds when using weapons. The F-10 Ruler in VR and multi monitor mode has now been fixed. The SA-2 Guidance has received a necessary accuracy improvement. Also, user created ground units now shows in white in F10 view.

You can expect these minor fixes and many more additions to be included in the next Open Beta 2.5.6 update planned for next week. We are incredibly optimistic about where we're heading, and we believe that the opportunities for developers and the creative community are endless, as are all the positive and meaningful benefits to our customers.

Source