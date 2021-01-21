  • DCS Adds New Landable Ship

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-22-2021 06:54 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    DCS Adds New Landable Ship

    As well as the substantial push to complete the Hornet's new features, we would like to mention a notable addition:

    Handy Wind Bulk Carrier

    A new civilian ship equipped with a functioning helipad for:

    • DCS: UH-1H Huey
    • DCS: SA342 Gazelle
    • DCS: Ka-50 Black Shark 2

    F-5E Tiger II

    The headwind and tailwind anomalies have now been fixed.

    Mission Editor

    AI escort aircraft not engaging targets correctly issues have been resolved

    DCS World

    We have added more realistic cockpit sounds when using weapons. The F-10 Ruler in VR and multi monitor mode has now been fixed. The SA-2 Guidance has received a necessary accuracy improvement. Also, user created ground units now shows in white in F10 view.

    You can expect these minor fixes and many more additions to be included in the next Open Beta 2.5.6 update planned for next week. We are incredibly optimistic about where we're heading, and we believe that the opportunities for developers and the creative community are endless, as are all the positive and meaningful benefits to our customers.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BillD22

    Hey Mon!

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of an Air Jamaica A320neo landing on a sunny Caribbean day at Sangster International Airport (MKJS) in Montego Bay, Jamaica after...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 08:07 PM Go to last post
    djfierce

    Somewhere in the keys

    Thread Starter: djfierce

    The exact location doesn't matter, as I creep up towards Miami...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 08:05 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 08:02 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Going Ballistic at Davis Monthan AFB

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Just loving the new F15 by DC Designs. I seriously have to practice touch and goes though. Entirely different beast from my Citations and Such! ...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 07:59 PM Go to last post