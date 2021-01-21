  • DCS Explains Ground Moving Target Mode On F/A-18C

    DCS Explains Ground Moving Target Mode On F/A-18C

    Ground Moving Target (GMT) Radar Mode: Locating ground targets can be a difficult task, an important tool that can assist you is the Ground Moving Target (GMT) Air-to-Ground (A-G) radar mode. When enabled, this mode detects moving ground units and allows you to designate them for tracking. Note that GMT will not detect stationary targets.

    Instruction Video: Ground Moving Target (GMT) Radar Mode:

    When paired with the AGM-65F Maverick and laser-guided bombs, GMT can be a useful tool for detecting, tracking, and engaging mobile targets.

