New Adventure: RCS Space Intruders Episode 2: The Lakes

Based on new tracking observations, The International Asteroid Warning Network has confirmed that asteroid 2017 PDC is on a course that almost certainly will impact the Earth on July 21, 2027, less than 9 years from now.

For millions and even thousands of years our planet has been visited and impacted by intruder asteroids and comets; space rocks that have created enormous craters. Many have changed into beautiful lakes.

On this episode bush pilots will fly to eight of these lakes pitted all over the planet. The Asteroid Study Group has constructed stations on these lakes and even made small airfields where astronomers spend weeks studying the surrounding areas of the lakes.

In episode 2 you have won a contract to fly these guys to their two week destination, lakes that at one time created havoc and destruction all over the planet.

