Canadian Xpress USA Capitals Tour

The Canadian Xpress® USA Capitals Tour consists of 50 legs that must be flown in alphabetical order from Alabama to Wyoming where you will explore the capital cities of the 50 United States of America.

The USA Capitals tour is a 50,000 nautical miles journey where you will visit airports with runways as short as 2,500 ft and legs that consist of distances as far as 3,900 nautical miles requiring you to carefully choose the aircraft you will fly and the amount of fuel to take on board.

For more information and to get started on flying the USA Capitals Tour, visit the USA Capitals Tour link that is available via the Events menu on our web site at http://canadianxpress.ca.