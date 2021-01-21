MSFS January 21st, 2021 Development Update

World Update 3: United Kingdom And Ireland

We are hard at work hard on World Update 3 and it is looking great! This massive update contains new aerials, new DEM, over 70 POIs, 5 airports, two landing challenges, and will also introduce 5 brand-new photogrammetry cities for your enjoyment. Unfortunately, these new cities are causing a slight delaya€_ it's a new process and data source for us and the tools have to be updated for these cities to integrate seamlessly into the sim. The Bing Maps team is working hard to make this happen and the data provider, Bluesky, is helping as well. We believe that the remaining issues will be resolved within a few days so we are targeting the release one week later than originally planned. We apologize about the delay, but are convinced that it will be worth the wait a€_ and that a full 3D London is a critical element of this release. Thank you for your patience. Here are a few images of what's to come:

Feature Discovery Series Ep. #10 - Aerodynamics

SDK Update

DevMode:

Visual Effects Editor is in an UX/UI refinement phase. The first available effects will be contrails and landing smoke effects. They will be customizable through the editor.

We added a new feature to the Scenery editor, which allows users to rename, group and reorder the objects in the Scene list. It comes along with its own documentation if you need any help with this feature.

We fixed an issue related to UTF8 encoding in the BGL Compiler.

WebAssembly:

We tweaked our system to avoid hampering module debugging with recurring exceptions.

