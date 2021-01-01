  • PrealSoft - Paris Landmarks for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-21-2021 07:07 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    PrealSoft - Paris Landmarks for MSFS

    Paris is the capital and most populous city of France, with an estimated population of 2,148,271 residents as of 2020, in an area of more than 105 square kilometers (41 square miles). Since the 17th century, Paris has been one of Europe's major centers of finance, diplomacy, commerce, fashion, science and arts. The City of Paris is the center and seat of government of the Île-de-France, or Paris Region, which has an estimated official 2020 population of 12,278,210, or about 18 percent of the population of France. Two airports are currently serving Paris: Paris Orly LFPO and Paris Charles de Gaulle LFPG; the third (LFPB) has been closed to commercial traffic in 1980.

    PrealSoft - Paris Landmarks for MSFS

    PrealSoft - Paris Landmarks for MSFS

    Features

    • New custom POIs and objects accurately made which include: Stade de France, Parc de la vilette, La défense, Panthéon, Les mercuriales, La tour Pleyel, Parc des Princes, Tour Montparnasse, Centre Commercial Montparnasse, Notre Dame de Paris and more
    • 19 Bridges added including: Pont Alexandre III, Pont Neuf, Pont Royal, Pont Bir Hakeim and more
    • Massive use of PBR on each object
    • Night textures
    • FPS friendly
    • Night enhancements on all default POIs
    • Continuous free updates including new POIs and objects

    PrealSoft - Paris Landmarks for MSFS

    PrealSoft - Paris Landmarks for MSFS

    Purchase PrealSoft - Paris Landmarks for MSFS
    See other PrealSoft scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JohnnyJohnJohn

    DC Designs F-15 Is Out, and It's a Beast!

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Just did a quick hop around Bellview AFB where my dad was stationed in Missouri, and then tonight I'll be doing a more appropriate first Flight From...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 08:02 PM Go to last post
    lefu

    FS2020 simulatiob on XBOX

    Thread Starter: lefu

    Hi there, This is probably a very dumb question, because i never really played on a XBOX console (most playstation and nintendo consoles...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 07:23 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    One is real and one is not

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    CJA3 to D09 The first shot shows the Turtle Mountains of North Dakota. Those are real, an area of low hills about 700 feet above the surrounding...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 07:14 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Anyone for Some St. Louis Barbecue?

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    REX Weather Force updated today for MSFS. It is incredible! New Feature, snow on the ground if the forecast had it in the area in the past seven...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 07:13 PM Go to last post