PrealSoft - Paris Landmarks for MSFS

Paris is the capital and most populous city of France, with an estimated population of 2,148,271 residents as of 2020, in an area of more than 105 square kilometers (41 square miles). Since the 17th century, Paris has been one of Europe's major centers of finance, diplomacy, commerce, fashion, science and arts. The City of Paris is the center and seat of government of the Île-de-France, or Paris Region, which has an estimated official 2020 population of 12,278,210, or about 18 percent of the population of France. Two airports are currently serving Paris: Paris Orly LFPO and Paris Charles de Gaulle LFPG; the third (LFPB) has been closed to commercial traffic in 1980.

Features

New custom POIs and objects accurately made which include: Stade de France, Parc de la vilette, La défense, Panthéon, Les mercuriales, La tour Pleyel, Parc des Princes, Tour Montparnasse, Centre Commercial Montparnasse, Notre Dame de Paris and more

19 Bridges added including: Pont Alexandre III, Pont Neuf, Pont Royal, Pont Bir Hakeim and more

Massive use of PBR on each object

Night textures

FPS friendly

Night enhancements on all default POIs

Continuous free updates including new POIs and objects

