VSKYLABS ATV (Advanced Terrain Vehicle) Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research. Project development is now focusing on VR operations and on developing a custom-made power transmission gear system emulation, for replicating the power gradient/distribution along engine's RPM (emulated moment) during 1st/2nd/3rd/4th gear shifting emulation. WAIT! IS THIS THE INCREDIBLE X-PLANE 11 FLIGHT SIMULATOR? (yes!).

