  Orbx Releases ENTO Sandefjord For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-21-2021  
    Torp Airport is a major Norwegian airport, located on the west side of the Oslofjord. It is linked with Oslo Gardermoen airport, serving mostly low-cost and charter carriers flying to destinations across Europe. Regular visitors include Wizzair, KLM, Ryanair and Widerøe. On site is also the European Helicopter Center: Educating future helicopter pilots, Pilot Flight Academy for fixed wing education, as well as Widerøe and others' maintenance hangars. Way up in the northern corner of the airport lies the local flying club - Sandefjord flyklubb.

    Whether you prefer flying low-cost airlines to London, Krakow or Riga, GA flights to nearby Notodden, Sogndal and the Norwegian Fjords, or visiting other nearby Orbx destinations such as Kristiansand, Ålesund or Malmø - this airport is your new base of operations!

    Features

    • Ultra-detailed depiction of Sandefjord Torp Airport, Norway
    • Made from the ground up for MSFS using PBR and 4K textures
    • Interior modelling and passengers
    • Custom PR included
    • Unique GSE vehicles, as well as GA statics
    • Custom cars on carparks
    • Unique terraforming and mountainside modelling
    • Carefully optimized for high performance using the latest techniques
    • Initially for MSFS - P3D coming soon!

