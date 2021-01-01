  • Introducing Ayers Rock (YAYE) V1.0 For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-21-2021 10:53 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Introducing Ayers Rock (YAYE) V1.0 For MSFS 2020

    Located in the heart of Outback Australia, Ayers Rock Airport (also known as Connellan Airport) is your gateway to discover Uluru! a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The airport has been developed to a high level of detail with many bespoke features for you to explore and discover.

    Ayers Rock is just a short flight from most Australian cities, what are you waiting for? Here's your chance to discover this truly amazing destination.

    Introducing Ayers Rock (YAYE) V1.0 For MSFS 2020

    Features

    • Hand Crafted Rendition of Ayers Rock Airport for MSFS
    • MSFS Native
    • High Resolution Baked PBR Textures
    • Interior Modelling (Hangar and Tower)
    • Animated flags and luggage belts
    • Realistic Aprons with Custom Materials
    • Dynamic Rain on the Control Tower Glass
    • Custom Vegetation Placement
    • Realistic Night Lighting
    • Detailed Static Aircraft and Ramp Objects
    • Detailed Static Helicopters
    • Custom Taxiway Decals

    Available now.

    Introducing Ayers Rock (YAYE) V1.0 For MSFS 2020

    Introducing Ayers Rock (YAYE) V1.0 For MSFS 2020

    Source
    AUscene Previews Parafield For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    lefu

    FS2020 simulatiob on XBOX

    Thread Starter: lefu

    Hi there, This is probably a very dumb question, because i never really played on a XBOX console (most playstation and nintendo consoles...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:54 AM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    App to choose whats in Communuty folder

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    I saw it mentioned in a post, an app to set up your community folder files quickly before a flight. Trouble is I can't find the post again. ...

    Last Post By: trashmon Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post
    engine70

    Picking Up a New CJ4: Wichita to Chester County

    Thread Starter: engine70

    Since I purchased MSFS a few months ago I haven't spent any time in the CJ4. Honestly, I've never been a big fan of the appearance of it, and I had...

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 11:37 AM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Where are all my planes?

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I bought the MSFS premium deluxe edition from Steam, price $119.99. I only have 20 planes. I'm supposed to have 30. Where are the rest of them? We...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post