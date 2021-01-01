Introducing Ayers Rock (YAYE) V1.0 For MSFS 2020

Located in the heart of Outback Australia, Ayers Rock Airport (also known as Connellan Airport) is your gateway to discover Uluru! a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The airport has been developed to a high level of detail with many bespoke features for you to explore and discover.

Ayers Rock is just a short flight from most Australian cities, what are you waiting for? Here's your chance to discover this truly amazing destination.

Features

Hand Crafted Rendition of Ayers Rock Airport for MSFS

MSFS Native

High Resolution Baked PBR Textures

Interior Modelling (Hangar and Tower)

Animated flags and luggage belts

Realistic Aprons with Custom Materials

Dynamic Rain on the Control Tower Glass

Custom Vegetation Placement

Realistic Night Lighting

Detailed Static Aircraft and Ramp Objects

Detailed Static Helicopters

Custom Taxiway Decals

Available now.

Source

AUscene Previews Parafield For MSFS