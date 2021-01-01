  • Taburet - Atlanta XP Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-20-2021 02:06 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Atlanta XP Released

    A complete scenery for the city of Atlanta, day and night. Custom objects; custom lighting; mesh terrain; autogen blended into a photorealistic base texturing. All objects and buildings are based on real world data; position; dimension as accurate as possible. The scenery extends much further than downtown Atlanta; providing more immersive low level flights offering complete new autogen coverage for the entire tile 33 -85 to 34 -84 coordinates.

    Purchase Taburet - Atlanta XP
    Taburet - AXP Utah and Nevada for X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: atlanta, taburet

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 02:53 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Anyone for Some St. Louis Barbecue?

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    REX Weather Force updated today for MSFS. It is incredible! New Feature, snow on the ground if the forecast had it in the area in the past seven...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 02:41 PM Go to last post
    CBILL737

    Internet Data Usage Maximums

    Thread Starter: CBILL737

    My internet data plan (Comcast) ... speed is "600 Mbps", measured usually 400-500 Mbps by ethernet cable, and recently found out that there is a cap...

    Last Post By: CBILL737 Today, 02:34 PM Go to last post
    lastivka

    New Complete Texture Enhancement for FS2004!

    Thread Starter: lastivka

    A new item has been uploaded to flighsim by Howard (1biggles1). https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib.php?do=search&fsec=0&fname=tnw2019_free.zip ...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 02:27 PM Go to last post