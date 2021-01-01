Double Miles Event at HAG

This year we begin a new series, Destination of the Month and Aircraft of the Month. We encourage pilots to try out the highlighted destination and aircraft. When you fly to a highlighted destination airport during the specific month, using the aircraft of the month, you will earn double the flight hours!

For January we are featuring Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and the Boeing 707 (all models). Sydney (YSSY) is unique in that it is one of the few major airports that does not have international in its name. It started out as a grazing field in 1919 when Nigel Love returned from World War I and created the Mascot Aircraft Manufacturing Company. However, business was difficult and in four short years they closed their doors. The Commonwealth took over ownership of their airport and Sydney Airport was born. In 1936 the name was changed to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, in honor of Sir Charles Kingsford Smith, an early Australian aviation pioneer who had died the previous year during a record-breaking attempt to fly from England to Australia.

Dirt runway gave way to three gravel runways in 1933. The first paved runway didn't come along until 1959, for the jets. That runway is now the longest runway in Australia at 14,300'. The first jumbo jet, a PanAm 747, landed in Sydney in 1970. The airport is built using a lot of reclaimed land in Botany Bay. For decades they have discussed how best to expand the airport and finally in 1992 a major redesign and update took place. In 2001 Sydney was awarded World's Best Airport. This, despite being limited by a 11pm to 6am curfew and a limit of 80 aircraft movements per hour. Today, fifty airlines serve Sydney.

The Historic Airline Group has 71 flights with Sydney as the destination, including twelve 707 flights from Honolulu, Tokyo, Singapore, Aukland, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Tahiti, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth using Qantas, Malaysia-Singapore and Canadian-Pacific.

