  • Double Miles Event at HAG

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-20-2021 01:47 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Double Miles Event at HAG

    This year we begin a new series, Destination of the Month and Aircraft of the Month. We encourage pilots to try out the highlighted destination and aircraft. When you fly to a highlighted destination airport during the specific month, using the aircraft of the month, you will earn double the flight hours!

    For January we are featuring Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and the Boeing 707 (all models). Sydney (YSSY) is unique in that it is one of the few major airports that does not have international in its name. It started out as a grazing field in 1919 when Nigel Love returned from World War I and created the Mascot Aircraft Manufacturing Company. However, business was difficult and in four short years they closed their doors. The Commonwealth took over ownership of their airport and Sydney Airport was born. In 1936 the name was changed to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, in honor of Sir Charles Kingsford Smith, an early Australian aviation pioneer who had died the previous year during a record-breaking attempt to fly from England to Australia.

    Dirt runway gave way to three gravel runways in 1933. The first paved runway didn't come along until 1959, for the jets. That runway is now the longest runway in Australia at 14,300'. The first jumbo jet, a PanAm 747, landed in Sydney in 1970. The airport is built using a lot of reclaimed land in Botany Bay. For decades they have discussed how best to expand the airport and finally in 1992 a major redesign and update took place. In 2001 Sydney was awarded World's Best Airport. This, despite being limited by a 11pm to 6am curfew and a limit of 80 aircraft movements per hour. Today, fifty airlines serve Sydney.

    The Historic Airline Group has 71 flights with Sydney as the destination, including twelve 707 flights from Honolulu, Tokyo, Singapore, Aukland, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Tahiti, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth using Qantas, Malaysia-Singapore and Canadian-Pacific.

    www.historicairlinegroup.com

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 02:53 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Anyone for Some St. Louis Barbecue?

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    REX Weather Force updated today for MSFS. It is incredible! New Feature, snow on the ground if the forecast had it in the area in the past seven...

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 02:41 PM Go to last post
    CBILL737

    Internet Data Usage Maximums

    Thread Starter: CBILL737

    My internet data plan (Comcast) ... speed is "600 Mbps", measured usually 400-500 Mbps by ethernet cable, and recently found out that there is a cap...

    Last Post By: CBILL737 Today, 02:34 PM Go to last post
    lastivka

    New Complete Texture Enhancement for FS2004!

    Thread Starter: lastivka

    A new item has been uploaded to flighsim by Howard (1biggles1). https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/fslib.php?do=search&fsec=0&fname=tnw2019_free.zip ...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 02:27 PM Go to last post