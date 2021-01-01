  • Lionheart Creations Issues New Trinidad Pictures

    Brown on brown, the tan leather interior stays, same for the blue velvet or blue suede interiors. I made the gauge face panels gray this time instead of tan. I think they look better. The tan looked odd because of the tons of polygons in the smoothing and curves.

    The Socata TB is a series of light single engine piston aircraft developed and manufactured by French aircraft company SOCATA. The letters TB within the designation stands for Tarbes, the French city where the aircraft is manufactured. The TB series planes have come to be known as the "Caribbean Planes", due to the island naming convention adopted for the various models, though they are not often seen flown in that region.

