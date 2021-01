Just Flight Issues Preview Video Of Arrow III In MSFS

PA-28R Arrow III in Microsoft Flight Simulator from Just Flight - First Look Preview video.

Here's a short video showing what our PA-28R Arrow looks like in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The Arrow is currently in development and follows the successful release of this highly popular add-on on other platforms.

