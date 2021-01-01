  • Virtualcol Update 1.8.2 for Beechcraft 99 Series MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-19-2021 05:45 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Virtualcol - Beechcraft Model 99 Series for MSFS

    After the launch of our product, we received several suggestions to modify things in our model. We thank all the customers and people who helped us by indicating the problems and inconveniences that they found, and most importantly, your kind patience and understanding.

    It is very important to understand that this is a new Flight Simulator, several things, especially operational development, have changed compared to previous simulators and the SDK is not yet complete, so it has not been easy for any of us who develop to publish a product completely finished and working properly, especially those that are not type PROP airplanes, because only for these type of airplanes exist enough written information, video and examples, but for cases such as TUBROPROP or JET, there are still many doubts that it has not been possible to be easily resolved, especially on the subject of sounds.

    The new version 1.82 includes:

    • Sound issues and volume solved
    • Flaps issues fixed
    • Engines power solved
    • VOR2 indicator set with NAV2
    • Error in external model mapping of fin below v-tail
    • Color propeller and fuel condition levers, changed
    • Flight dynamics fixed
    • Toe brakes inverted solved
    • Camera views fixed

    At this time still continue a problem with ADF frequencies because we are using the code indicated by Asobo in its SDK, but at this time it was not possible the needle of our gauge detecting it.

    If you consider other issues to solve, please contact us to our e-mail [email protected].

    FlightSim.Com Store Customers: Like every product in our store, you can always get the latest version simply by downloading it again. Login to your store account and click on "My Account". There you will find download links for all your purchases. Just download and install again to update to the latest version.

    Purchase Virtualcol - Beechcraft Model 99 Series for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    Logitech Flight Yoke aileron axis setting screwed up, my bad. HELP!

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    Ailerons are defaulted to all the way to the right. In the MSFS ailerons (X axis) settings screen, the bar is solid white (instead of being only half...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 07:33 PM Go to last post
    AviatorEevees

    Controls unresponsive (help)

    Thread Starter: AviatorEevees

    Recently I have installed the Justflight L1011 into FSX:SE (FSX Steam), the problem arises during when I switch to the taskbar and back to the flight...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 06:34 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Install confusion

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I bought a non-Xbox Live FS 2020 edition (premium deluxe) today in the online (web-based) Microsoft store. When I tried to install it, I got a...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 06:19 PM Go to last post
    Bigfish

    Re-installing add-on scenery with fresh FSX-SE instal on new PC - Advice please

    Thread Starter: Bigfish

    I’ve decided to give MSFS2020 another 6 months or so before I take the plunge, and I’ve successfully installed FSX-SE in my new Win 10 Pro PC, on its...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 06:13 PM Go to last post