  • Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-19-2021 05:09 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS

    With their latest expansion Stairport Sceneries have created another beautiful airport scenery for the Microsoft Flight Simulator. This scenery depicts an extremely detailed recreation of Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport located 4 miles east northeast of downtown Moncton. Moncton is one of the three major urban centers in the Canadian province of New Brunswick.

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS

    The scenery features a highly detailed recreation of the airport with a custom colored orthophoto and seasonal textures. Custom taxiway signage as well as custom approach and taxiway lights provides the final touch.

    Thanks to additional PBR textures for the ground and objects plus custom animations for the jetways, there is nothing left to interface with the realistic simulation flight experience. Additionally, there are also special winter animations like engine covers on the static aircraft and taxi light flag markers.

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS

    Features

    • Detailed recreation of the real Greater Moncton Airport
    • 4K PBR textures for objects and ground
    • Custom approach and taxi lights and signs
    • Custom static aircraft reflecting common real-world traffic
    • Custom colored orthophoto
    • Animated custom jetways
    • Special winter animations like engine covers on static aircrafts and taxi light flag markers

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS
    See other Aerosoft scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    Logitech Flight Yoke aileron axis setting screwed up, my bad. HELP!

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    Ailerons are defaulted to all the way to the right. In the MSFS ailerons (X axis) settings screen, the bar is solid white (instead of being only half...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 07:33 PM Go to last post
    AviatorEevees

    Controls unresponsive (help)

    Thread Starter: AviatorEevees

    Recently I have installed the Justflight L1011 into FSX:SE (FSX Steam), the problem arises during when I switch to the taskbar and back to the flight...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 06:34 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Install confusion

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    I bought a non-Xbox Live FS 2020 edition (premium deluxe) today in the online (web-based) Microsoft store. When I tried to install it, I got a...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 06:19 PM Go to last post
    Bigfish

    Re-installing add-on scenery with fresh FSX-SE instal on new PC - Advice please

    Thread Starter: Bigfish

    I’ve decided to give MSFS2020 another 6 months or so before I take the plunge, and I’ve successfully installed FSX-SE in my new Win 10 Pro PC, on its...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 06:13 PM Go to last post