Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS

With their latest expansion Stairport Sceneries have created another beautiful airport scenery for the Microsoft Flight Simulator. This scenery depicts an extremely detailed recreation of Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport located 4 miles east northeast of downtown Moncton. Moncton is one of the three major urban centers in the Canadian province of New Brunswick.

The scenery features a highly detailed recreation of the airport with a custom colored orthophoto and seasonal textures. Custom taxiway signage as well as custom approach and taxiway lights provides the final touch.

Thanks to additional PBR textures for the ground and objects plus custom animations for the jetways, there is nothing left to interface with the realistic simulation flight experience. Additionally, there are also special winter animations like engine covers on the static aircraft and taxi light flag markers.

Features

Detailed recreation of the real Greater Moncton Airport

4K PBR textures for objects and ground

Custom approach and taxi lights and signs

Custom static aircraft reflecting common real-world traffic

Custom colored orthophoto

Animated custom jetways

Special winter animations like engine covers on static aircrafts and taxi light flag markers

Purchase Aerosoft - Airport Greater Moncton for MSFS

See other Aerosoft scenery for MSFS 2020