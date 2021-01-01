New Features Of FS Navigation Map MSFS Plugin

I would like to announce that the plugin for MSFS 2020 of FS Navigation Map, has been updated and now the flight plan can be sent to the app, like with the FSX version. The new version can be downloaded from our web site.If you don't know FS Navigation Map, the aim of this app is to quickly give essential information about airports and navaids before and during simulation flights.

With FS Navigation Map, the user can see over a map where aiports, ILS, VORs, NDBs and waypoints are located, together with relevant information like frequencies, heading (for ILS), etc. and the ability to search for specific spots. Moreover, it includes a quick and easy option to create and follow flight plans from the application.

