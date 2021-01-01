  • IRIS Simulations Shows Off F/A-18C Hornet For MSFS

    IRIS Simulations have shown off some early WIP images of their upcoming Hornet (F/A-18C) for MSFS.

    With the F/A-39 Vampire coming along nicely, we're now at a stage to show off something else coming this year exclusively for MSFS!

    The Classic Hornet (F/A-18C) will be in development once the Vampire arrives and will be our first 'premium' product for the MSFS platform this year.

    We had four fast movers planned over the next 24 months and the Bug pipped them all at the post (I won't say what the others are just yet!)

    Personally, it's my favourite fast jet (yes, even beats the Hawk) and while I know others are planning on this airframe, It's something we at IRIS have wanted to do for a number of years now.

    More info as we progress.

    Source
    1. Jax00319's Avatar
      Jax00319 - Today, 02:47 PM
      Am I dreaming??? Wow, they are back!!! Awesome news and good luck guys!!! Oh yes and make sure it comes with the RCAF CF-18 Skins please.... LOL

