Just Flight Update on A300 For Prepar3D

Quick A300 P3D update to share.

We've recently fitted some (relatively) new technology to our classic A300B4. Both pilots are now equipped with a weather radar (compatible with Active Sky), TCAS and FMS for modern-day operations across the globe. A traditional VSI and INS navigation are still available for the classic airliner purists!

