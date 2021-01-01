  • Just Flight Has New Preview Images of PA-28R Arrow

    Just Flight Has New Preview Images of PA-28R Arrow

    To show you a bit more of what's possible in MSFS here are some new shots of the PA-28R Arrow III following the reveal last week. These are taken at max resolution and demonstrate the pin-sharp quality.

    New In Dev entry has been added to the product page showing off more shots.

    The PA-28R Arrow III is a four seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a retractable tricycle landing gear and constant-speed propeller - an ideal aircraft for touring and instrument training.

    The aircraft is flown all around the world and this add-on reflects that global popularity. In addition to our UK research aircraft, G-BGKU, the package features eleven liveries from the USA, Canada, UK, France, Switzerland, Australia and Germany.

    The PA-28R Arrow III for Microsoft Flight Simulator features a native model and 4096 x 4096 PBR materials for the highest possible texture detail and clarity.

    Work Continues On Just Flight Arrow III For MSFS

    1. squiremel's Avatar
      squiremel - Yesterday, 09:14 PM
      Looks pretty close ...

