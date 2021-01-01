  • Historic Airlines Group Has 747 Cargo

    US cargo airlines are booming. This is because 20% of the nation's air freight goes by commercial airline, and with so many commercial jets parked due to Covid19, cargo carriers are running at maximum capacity.

    Atlas Air will be taking delivery of the last four 747-800's when they roll off the assembly line. This will end 747 production by Boeing (UPS still has eight on order, awaiting delivery). This is surprising, considering the number of cargo aircraft in the world is expected to double in the next 15-20 years. However, there are still 35 747 passenger aircraft in service (mostly 747-400), which may eventually be converted to all cargo. A further 122 passenger 747's are parked in storage, and could be converted also.

    Replacing the 747F are Boeing's other cargo aircraft, the 777F and 767F. The 747F can carry 303,700 lbs of cargo. The 777F can carry 224,900 lbs, and the 767 carries 115,700. Airbus currently offers one cargo aircraft, the A330F. It can carry up to 130,000 lbs.

    At the Historic Airline Group, we have 747 freighters available with Seaboard World (SBW), Seven Seas (SSA), United Parcel Service (UPS), Flying Tigers (FTL) and Cargolux (CLX). If you like classic freight, try HAG!

    Historic Airline Group Does USPS

    One of our cargo carriers just got redone. Ryan International's fleet of 727-100F's are now under contract with the US Post Office for routes in the US. Ryan's contract sends them to many new cities from their hub in Indianapolis, including Albuquerque-Alamagordo, Houston-San Antonio, Tampa-Palm Beach, Miami-San Juan, Philadelphia, Norfolk, Traverse City-Escanaba, Dubuque-Eau Claire, Jonesboro-Pine Bluff, Birmingham-Montgomery, Denver, El Paso and Las Vegas. From LAX we fly to St George UT and San Diego-Albuquerque.

    If you're looking for something new in your classic cargo flying, check out Ryan International. HAG knows cargo!

    www.historicairlinegroup.com

