Perfect Flight - Flying Hawaii for MSFS

This all-new product comes back to life after it goes down in history as the only add-on ever released for the abandoned Microsoft Flight project.

To celebrate this event we have decided to re-propose the same cover, with some adjustment to adapt it to the new look of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 edition.

Flying Hawaii offers you the opportunity to explore the famous Islands in every hidden corner and to admire the varied natural beauty in a exciting flight experience.

The package includes 24 Landing Challenges and a complete tour of all the Hawaiian Islands in the form of a Bush Trip in a brand new livery for the Asobo XCub Crafter. Also, you will find other two liveries for the default Airbus A320 and Daher TBM 930.

Product Features

Landing Challenges Missions

24 Landing Challenges for a large variety of airports. Challenges are rated so you can evaluate your skill. There are eight landing challenges for each category (Famous, Epic, Strong Wind. All missions are available directly from the main Microsoft Flight Simulator menu. Challenges uses various types of aircraft, depending on the size of the arrival airport.

Flying Hawaii Bush Trip

A complete tour of the Hawaii from Port Allen (Hauai Island) to Hilo (Big Hawaii Island). You will find Bush Trip – FLYING HAWAII into the ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP section. A lot of points of interest have been included in the flight plan, many documented with photos visible in the Nav Log. In addition, the missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. Also the Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

The Xcub is a versatile aircraft, perfect for bush trips. Equipped with a glass cockpit with G3X, it allows you to follow the flight plan directly from the PDF. However, you can use any plane in your fleet to fly the missions.

New Liveries

You will find in the package three new liveries for default Flight Simulator aircraft models:

CubCrafters XCub Perfect Flight livery

WizzAir Airbus A320neo

Daher TBM 930 Perfect Flight livery

All repaints were made in ultra high resolution (8K).

Purchase Perfect Flight - Flying Hawaii for MSFS