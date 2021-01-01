  • Just Flight - Final F15 Screen Shots

    Nels_Anderson
    Just Flight - Final F15 Screen Shots

    So the F-15 C, D, E & I Eagle will be hitting MSFS this coming week. As it's being readied for take-off here's a set of final screen shots showing all aspects of including model variants that will all be included in the final pack.

    Fully native MSFS aircraft

    • All models have been coded with Microsoft Flight Simulator native 'Model Behaviors' animations and built to MSFS operational specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.
    • The DC Designs F-15 Eagles are fully compliant with MSFS native materials and make use of the new simulator's features such as rain effects and sounds, fully reflective glass, native aerodynamic sound structures, the new 'Modern' aerodynamics system with the ability to provoke 'departure spins', and customised visibility controls for wheel chocks, covers, GPU and guard.
    • The F-15 Eagles also contain custom-built and animated effects such as G-vapor, afterburners, and custom-modelled Head-Up Displays.
    • Other features include authentic night lighting which includes user-operated 'slime lights' for combat operations and custom-coded air-intake animations based on aircraft airspeed and angle-of-attack.
    • Numerous external animations including canopy, crew ladders, tail hook and control surfaces are modelled to mimic the Eagle's 'active' fly-by-wire systems.
    • The F-15 Eagles are also fully compliant with Virtual Reality headsets.

    Source

