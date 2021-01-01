  • UK2000 Updates Luton Airport For MSFS

    UK2000 Updates Luton Airport For MSFS

    Luton 2020HD for MSFS has now been updated to Version V1.05.

    With this version we have removed the AFD approach data, which for some users may be the cause of a crash on start.

    In addition we have to follow Microsoft store guidance and not have two versions any more. Sorry but from now onwards, we have to remove the airliner static aircraft, but we have kept the GA static which DOES NOT effect an AI parking allocation.

    This is a compromise and has to be done sadly.

    The old V1.04 is still there if you wish to use that instead.

    In addition, the UK2000 common library is now part of the product, and will be part of all the airport products. This is not ideal but is another compromise to do with the MS store requirements.

