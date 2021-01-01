Orbx Releases EG41 Fishburn As Freeware For X-Plane 11

Here is a lovely gift for X-Plane users from Orbx: EG41 Fishburn Airfield for X-Plane 11 - Freeware.

Fishburn Airfield is a small grass strip airfield in Fishburn, County Durham. The airfield was opened on 30 June 1995 by the then local MP and Leader of the Opposition Tony Blair. It was named as "Airfield of the year" by aviation magazine Flyer in 2004 for its welcoming atmosphere and bacon butties in the recently renewed The Aviator Bistro'.

Created by Stefan Schroen and Sandro De Sarro who developed EG20 Clench Common. Stefan has been creating repaints and sceneries for X-Plane since 2017 and is known for his visual storytelling as you can tell by the charismatic screen shots.

EG41 has been developed to be compatible with TrueEarth Great Britain Central.

Source