  • Orbx Releases EG41 Fishburn As Freeware For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-18-2021 12:21 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Releases EG41 Fishburn As Freeware For X-Plane 11

    Here is a lovely gift for X-Plane users from Orbx: EG41 Fishburn Airfield for X-Plane 11 - Freeware.

    Fishburn Airfield is a small grass strip airfield in Fishburn, County Durham. The airfield was opened on 30 June 1995 by the then local MP and Leader of the Opposition Tony Blair. It was named as "Airfield of the year" by aviation magazine Flyer in 2004 for its welcoming atmosphere and bacon butties in the recently renewed The Aviator Bistro'.

    Orbx Releases EG41 Fishburn As Freeware For X-Plane 11

    Created by Stefan Schroen and Sandro De Sarro who developed EG20 Clench Common. Stefan has been creating repaints and sceneries for X-Plane since 2017 and is known for his visual storytelling as you can tell by the charismatic screen shots.

    EG41 has been developed to be compatible with TrueEarth Great Britain Central.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: eg41, fishburn, orbx

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    con81a

    Unable to input airport codes into FMS

    Thread Starter: con81a

    When I try to program the FMC on any aircraft A320/747 I input the Airport Code, for example EGLL and nothing populates, it just keeps the 4 dashes,...

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 05:49 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    KFSD - KCMH Playing in Some Snow

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Um what?

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 05:46 PM Go to last post
    gypsymoth

    King Air 350 landing gear problem.

    Thread Starter: gypsymoth

    I am showing a friend, new to FS9 flight sim, how gauges can be moved about from one aircraft panel to another. I have the landing gear from the...

    Last Post By: gypsymoth Today, 05:45 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Cutters Goose

    Thread Starter: jankees

    a few more wip shots jk0579 jk0598 jk0601

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 05:38 PM Go to last post