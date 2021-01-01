  • Announcing aviaFlightMonitor

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-18-2021 11:50 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Announcing aviaFlightMonitor

    aviaFlightMonitor monitors your approaches and gives you direct feedback on how well you did.

    aviaFlightMonitor - AFM plots

    aviaFlightMonitor will monitor and analyze many of the flight parameters that airlines use in their Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) programs. These programs are used to gain operational insight into how well flight crews are performing and flying approaches. It's a key element of safe airline operations.

    The goal behind aviaFlightMonitor is to give you a similar feedback tool so that you can analyze and improve as you fly your aircraft. Like the other apps offered under the aviaServer solution, the target audience is the serious flight simmer striving for the most realistic environment to operate the virtual aircraft.

    aviaFlightMonitor - AFM map

    By making use of the latest real navdata, aviaFlightMonitor will track your approaches automatically and provide a detailed analysis after your rollout.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    con81a

    Unable to input airport codes into FMS

    Thread Starter: con81a

    When I try to program the FMC on any aircraft A320/747 I input the Airport Code, for example EGLL and nothing populates, it just keeps the 4 dashes,...

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 05:49 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    KFSD - KCMH Playing in Some Snow

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Um what?

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 05:46 PM Go to last post
    gypsymoth

    King Air 350 landing gear problem.

    Thread Starter: gypsymoth

    I am showing a friend, new to FS9 flight sim, how gauges can be moved about from one aircraft panel to another. I have the landing gear from the...

    Last Post By: gypsymoth Today, 05:45 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Cutters Goose

    Thread Starter: jankees

    a few more wip shots jk0579 jk0598 jk0601

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 05:38 PM Go to last post