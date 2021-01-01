Announcing aviaFlightMonitor

aviaFlightMonitor monitors your approaches and gives you direct feedback on how well you did.

aviaFlightMonitor will monitor and analyze many of the flight parameters that airlines use in their Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) programs. These programs are used to gain operational insight into how well flight crews are performing and flying approaches. It's a key element of safe airline operations.

The goal behind aviaFlightMonitor is to give you a similar feedback tool so that you can analyze and improve as you fly your aircraft. Like the other apps offered under the aviaServer solution, the target audience is the serious flight simmer striving for the most realistic environment to operate the virtual aircraft.

By making use of the latest real navdata, aviaFlightMonitor will track your approaches automatically and provide a detailed analysis after your rollout.

