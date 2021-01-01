Welcome oliXsim To The FlightSim.Com Store

Today we would like to welcome a new developer to the FlightSim.Com Store. oliXsim creates classic aircraft for X-Plane 11 and we now have two of them on offer at the store, the Lockheed Lodestar Model 18 and the Junker Ju52/3m. Those who like round engines will surely enjoy these aircraft.

Junkers Ju52/3m

The Junkers Ju52/3m D-AQUI is one of the last four aircraft of the type Ju52/3m, which were built before 1945 in Dessau. The "D-AQUI" is the last airworthy Junkers Ju52/3m approved in commercial aviation. It belongs to the Deutsche Lufthansa Berlin Foundation.

Features

Animated pilots with daytime dependent sunglasses

Animated raindrops on the cockpit and cabin windows

Full functional 3D cockpit, every switch animated with its own tool-tip with description and high detailed cockpit instruments (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture)

High detailed passenger cabin

Th animated "No smoking / Fasten Seat Belt" and "Emergency Exit" lights

Reflections and shining outside and inside

Night lighting outside and inside

Functional GPU

VR Modus compatible

FMOD sound

Interactive checklist and walk-around pages

Easy Autopilot

Standard X-Plane GPS

Documentations in PDF

Lockheed Lodestar L18

The Lockheed Lodestar is an all-metal mid-wing transporter that entered service in 1940 and is known for its inherent stability and easy maneuverability. Years of continuous operation around the world under a variety of operating conditions has shown that the Lodestar is a reliable, versatile aircraft with exceptionally high performance.

In this package provided models are:

Civil aircraft:

Lockheed L18 Lodestar

Lockheed L18 Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPS

Military aircraft:

Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar

Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPS

Features

Animated pilots with daytime dependent sunglasses

Visual rain effect on the cockpit and cabin window

Visual ice building effect on the cockpit and cabin window

Full functional 3D cockpit, every switch has its own tool-tip with description and high detailed cockpit instruments (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture)

Detailed passenger cabin with animated "No Smoking / Fasten Seat Belt" signs

Reflections and shining outside and inside

Night lighting

VR Modus compatible

FMOD custom sounds

Easy autopilot

Documentations in PDF

