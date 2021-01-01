Welcome oliXsim To The FlightSim.Com Store

Today we would like to welcome a new developer to the FlightSim.Com Store. oliXsim creates classic aircraft for X-Plane 11 and we now have two of them on offer at the store, the Lockheed Lodestar Model 18 and the Junker Ju52/3m. Those who like round engines will surely enjoy these aircraft.
Junkers Ju52/3m
The Junkers Ju52/3m D-AQUI is one of the last four aircraft of the type Ju52/3m, which were built before 1945 in Dessau. The "D-AQUI" is the last airworthy Junkers Ju52/3m approved in commercial aviation. It belongs to the Deutsche Lufthansa Berlin Foundation.
Features
- Animated pilots with daytime dependent sunglasses
- Animated raindrops on the cockpit and cabin windows
- Full functional 3D cockpit, every switch animated with its own tool-tip with description and high detailed cockpit instruments (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture)
- High detailed passenger cabin
- Th animated "No smoking / Fasten Seat Belt" and "Emergency Exit" lights
- Reflections and shining outside and inside
- Night lighting outside and inside
- Functional GPU
- VR Modus compatible
- FMOD sound
- Interactive checklist and walk-around pages
- Easy Autopilot
- Standard X-Plane GPS
- Documentations in PDF
Purchase oliXsim - Junkers Ju52/3m
Lockheed Lodestar L18
The Lockheed Lodestar is an all-metal mid-wing transporter that entered service in 1940 and is known for its inherent stability and easy maneuverability. Years of continuous operation around the world under a variety of operating conditions has shown that the Lodestar is a reliable, versatile aircraft with exceptionally high performance.
In this package provided models are:
Civil aircraft:
- Lockheed L18 Lodestar
- Lockheed L18 Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPS
Military aircraft:
- Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar
- Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPS
Features
- Animated pilots with daytime dependent sunglasses
- Visual rain effect on the cockpit and cabin window
- Visual ice building effect on the cockpit and cabin window
- Full functional 3D cockpit, every switch has its own tool-tip with description and high detailed cockpit instruments (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture)
- Detailed passenger cabin with animated "No Smoking / Fasten Seat Belt" signs
- Reflections and shining outside and inside
- Night lighting
- VR Modus compatible
- FMOD custom sounds
- Easy autopilot
- Documentations in PDF