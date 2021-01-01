  • Welcome oliXsim To The FlightSim.Com Store

    Today we would like to welcome a new developer to the FlightSim.Com Store. oliXsim creates classic aircraft for X-Plane 11 and we now have two of them on offer at the store, the Lockheed Lodestar Model 18 and the Junker Ju52/3m. Those who like round engines will surely enjoy these aircraft.

    The Junkers Ju52/3m D-AQUI is one of the last four aircraft of the type Ju52/3m, which were built before 1945 in Dessau. The "D-AQUI" is the last airworthy Junkers Ju52/3m approved in commercial aviation. It belongs to the Deutsche Lufthansa Berlin Foundation.

    Features

    • Animated pilots with daytime dependent sunglasses
    • Animated raindrops on the cockpit and cabin windows
    • Full functional 3D cockpit, every switch animated with its own tool-tip with description and high detailed cockpit instruments (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture)
    • High detailed passenger cabin
    • Th animated "No smoking / Fasten Seat Belt" and "Emergency Exit" lights
    • Reflections and shining outside and inside
    • Night lighting outside and inside
    • Functional GPU
    • VR Modus compatible
    • FMOD sound
    • Interactive checklist and walk-around pages
    • Easy Autopilot
    • Standard X-Plane GPS
    • Documentations in PDF

    Purchase oliXsim - Junkers Ju52/3m

    The Lockheed Lodestar is an all-metal mid-wing transporter that entered service in 1940 and is known for its inherent stability and easy maneuverability. Years of continuous operation around the world under a variety of operating conditions has shown that the Lodestar is a reliable, versatile aircraft with exceptionally high performance.

    In this package provided models are:

    Civil aircraft:

    • Lockheed L18 Lodestar
    • Lockheed L18 Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPS

    Military aircraft:

    • Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar
    • Lockheed L18 (C60) Lodestar with Standard X-Plane GPS

    Features

    • Animated pilots with daytime dependent sunglasses
    • Visual rain effect on the cockpit and cabin window
    • Visual ice building effect on the cockpit and cabin window
    • Full functional 3D cockpit, every switch has its own tool-tip with description and high detailed cockpit instruments (4096 x 4096 high resolution texture)
    • Detailed passenger cabin with animated "No Smoking / Fasten Seat Belt" signs
    • Reflections and shining outside and inside
    • Night lighting
    • VR Modus compatible
    • FMOD custom sounds
    • Easy autopilot
    • Documentations in PDF

    Purchase oliXsim- Lockheed L18 Lodestar

