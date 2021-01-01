  • Canadian Xpress January Monthly Fly-in: Over the Rockies

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-17-2021 06:43 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress January 2021 Monthly Fly-in: Over the Rockies

    Edmonton is the capital city of Alberta. Edmonton is on the North Saskatchewan River and is the center of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region which is surrounded by Alberta's central region. The city is a staging point for large-scale oil sands projects occurring in northern Alberta and large-scale diamond mining operations in the Northwest Territories. Edmonton is home to North America's largest mall, West Edmonton Mall (the world's largest mall from 1981 until 2004).

    Victoria is the capital city of the province of British Columbia and is located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island off Canada's Pacific coast. Victoria is the southern most major city in Western Canada and is about 100 km south-west from British Columbia's largest city of Vancouver on the mainland. Named after Queen Victoria, the city is one of the oldest in the Pacific Northwest, with British settlement beginning in 1843. The city has retained many its historic buildings, its two most famous landmarks, Parliament Buildings, and the Empress hotel. Known as "The Garden City", Victoria is an attractive city and a popular tourism destination with a regional technology sector that has risen to be its largest revenue-generating private industry.

    Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, January 30th at 10h00est (15h00z) and 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our January 2021 fly-in where we will fly from Edmonton (CYEG) to Victoria (CYYJ).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at www.canadianxpress.ca.

    Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline
    "Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"
    http://CanadianXpress.ca

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet toliss topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Apollo212

    Just like to share my new system spec

    Thread Starter: Apollo212

    Hi I would just like to share my new system specs and see what people think I picked the components myself and overclockers built it I can highly...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 09:50 PM Go to last post
    waymon

    What's up with the TMB930?

    Thread Starter: waymon

    Has anyone had a problem with the auto pilot disengaging in the TMB930 without warning? And also my GPS lost tracking a couple of times while flying...

    Last Post By: doering1 Today, 09:49 PM Go to last post
    yancovitchvictor

    boom!

    Thread Starter: yancovitchvictor

    fsx ooms while sitting on the runway......how to find the cause?

    Last Post By: yancovitchvictor Today, 09:01 PM Go to last post
    N222TT

    Stableizing controls

    Thread Starter: N222TT

    I have CH Pro Yoke. It's hard to control the aircraft. I've tried tweaking the control's. I've been in fight sim since FS95 and have never had this...

    Last Post By: sfojimbo Today, 08:21 PM Go to last post