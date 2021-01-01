Canadian Xpress January Monthly Fly-in: Over the Rockies

Edmonton is the capital city of Alberta. Edmonton is on the North Saskatchewan River and is the center of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region which is surrounded by Alberta's central region. The city is a staging point for large-scale oil sands projects occurring in northern Alberta and large-scale diamond mining operations in the Northwest Territories. Edmonton is home to North America's largest mall, West Edmonton Mall (the world's largest mall from 1981 until 2004).

Victoria is the capital city of the province of British Columbia and is located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island off Canada's Pacific coast. Victoria is the southern most major city in Western Canada and is about 100 km south-west from British Columbia's largest city of Vancouver on the mainland. Named after Queen Victoria, the city is one of the oldest in the Pacific Northwest, with British settlement beginning in 1843. The city has retained many its historic buildings, its two most famous landmarks, Parliament Buildings, and the Empress hotel. Known as "The Garden City", Victoria is an attractive city and a popular tourism destination with a regional technology sector that has risen to be its largest revenue-generating private industry.

Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, January 30th at 10h00est (15h00z) and 21h00est (Sunday 02h00z) for our January 2021 fly-in where we will fly from Edmonton (CYEG) to Victoria (CYYJ).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at www.canadianxpress.ca.

Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline

"Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"

http://CanadianXpress.ca