  • Skyline Simulations - LGSM - Samos Airport for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-17-2021 06:31 PM  
    0 Comments

    Samos International Airport (LGSM) known as Aristarchos is an airport on Samos Island, Greece. Aristarchos was an ancient mathematician and astronomer and lies 5 km from the Pythagorio town near the airport. The airport with a single short runway, serving arrivals and departures. Nearby mountains, the sea at the end of short runway, and the surroundings leave little room for a mistake on behalf of the pilots. The strong Meltemi winds during the summer months make the landing more difficult. There is only one terminal with five boarding gates without jet-bridges. The total passengers at 2019-2020 is 467,000 and is known as the top 5 Greek destinations.

    Features

    • UHD custom textures using the latest painting techniques
    • Custom accurate mesh of the island
    • Super Detailed 3D modeling
    • PBR materials on every building
    • XPEco-subsystem
    • XPLCity with custom 3D houses around the island
    • Detailed UHD ground with PBR and decals
    • Custom 3D grass, 3D trees and vegetation blends with orthophotos
    • Ultra high resolution custom orthoimagery for the airport
    • Thousands of 3D custom static objects
    • Accurate island and cities using original OSM data
    • High-resolution buildings, animated wind turbines, ports, and more
    • Amazing and detailed island night textures
    • Full ground traffic

