Skyline Simulations - LGSM - Samos Airport for X-Plane 11

Samos International Airport (LGSM) known as Aristarchos is an airport on Samos Island, Greece. Aristarchos was an ancient mathematician and astronomer and lies 5 km from the Pythagorio town near the airport. The airport with a single short runway, serving arrivals and departures. Nearby mountains, the sea at the end of short runway, and the surroundings leave little room for a mistake on behalf of the pilots. The strong Meltemi winds during the summer months make the landing more difficult. There is only one terminal with five boarding gates without jet-bridges. The total passengers at 2019-2020 is 467,000 and is known as the top 5 Greek destinations.

Features

UHD custom textures using the latest painting techniques

Custom accurate mesh of the island

Super Detailed 3D modeling

PBR materials on every building

XPEco-subsystem

XPLCity with custom 3D houses around the island

Detailed UHD ground with PBR and decals

Custom 3D grass, 3D trees and vegetation blends with orthophotos

Ultra high resolution custom orthoimagery for the airport

Thousands of 3D custom static objects

Accurate island and cities using original OSM data

High-resolution buildings, animated wind turbines, ports, and more

Amazing and detailed island night textures

Full ground traffic

