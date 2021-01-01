Skyline Simulations - LGSM - Samos Airport for X-Plane 11

Samos International Airport (LGSM) known as Aristarchos is an airport on Samos Island, Greece. Aristarchos was an ancient mathematician and astronomer and lies 5 km from the Pythagorio town near the airport. The airport with a single short runway, serving arrivals and departures. Nearby mountains, the sea at the end of short runway, and the surroundings leave little room for a mistake on behalf of the pilots. The strong Meltemi winds during the summer months make the landing more difficult. There is only one terminal with five boarding gates without jet-bridges. The total passengers at 2019-2020 is 467,000 and is known as the top 5 Greek destinations.
Features
- UHD custom textures using the latest painting techniques
- Custom accurate mesh of the island
- Super Detailed 3D modeling
- PBR materials on every building
- XPEco-subsystem
- XPLCity with custom 3D houses around the island
- Detailed UHD ground with PBR and decals
- Custom 3D grass, 3D trees and vegetation blends with orthophotos
- Ultra high resolution custom orthoimagery for the airport
- Thousands of 3D custom static objects
- Accurate island and cities using original OSM data
- High-resolution buildings, animated wind turbines, ports, and more
- Amazing and detailed island night textures
- Full ground traffic
