Origami Studios Announces Gatwick Airport

Welcome to Gatwick.

Welcome to Gatwick Airport, one of the beating hearts of London aviation. A vital link in the UK short-haul network, with an interesting array of long-haul operations. Gatwick is unique for its high-density single-runway operations, and an interesting labyrinth of architectural developments that make up its north and south terminals.

Experience this new high-quality rendition of the airport in X-Plane 11. Featuring updated 2019-2020 configuration, 4k PBR ground textures, moving ground-traffic, SAM compatibility, realistic lighting and more! Coming soon.

Source