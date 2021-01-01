Orbx Releases KHVN Tweed New Haven For MSFS

Developed by Jordan Gough, this is the largest Orbx airport in the north-eastern USA. Tweed-New Haven is the second major airport in the state of Connecticut. Located only a 15-20 minute flight from the center of Manhattan and short hop to Boston, KHVN is the perfect stopover point for trips between the two cities. Located in a massive photogrammetry area, the entire city of New Haven is a sensational flight for the low and slow junkie, and fantastic visual circling approach from the north for the heavy haulers.

Features

The largest Orbx airport in the north-eastern USA to date

Ultra HD airport buildings with meticulous attention to detail

Fully functional ground services

Native Microsoft ground poly in Full PBR

Perfectly located inside an enormous photogrammetry region with spectacular detail

Custom static aircraft & GSE created exclusively for KHVN

Optimized for best performance

Perfectly located for short flights to NYC, Boston and the entire north-east coast

Made compatible for Microsoft Flight Simulator by Jordan Gough

