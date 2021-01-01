  • Orbx Releases KHVN Tweed New Haven For MSFS

    Orbx Releases KHVN Tweed New Haven For MSFS

    Developed by Jordan Gough, this is the largest Orbx airport in the north-eastern USA. Tweed-New Haven is the second major airport in the state of Connecticut. Located only a 15-20 minute flight from the center of Manhattan and short hop to Boston, KHVN is the perfect stopover point for trips between the two cities. Located in a massive photogrammetry area, the entire city of New Haven is a sensational flight for the low and slow junkie, and fantastic visual circling approach from the north for the heavy haulers.

    Features

    • The largest Orbx airport in the north-eastern USA to date
    • Ultra HD airport buildings with meticulous attention to detail
    • Fully functional ground services
    • Native Microsoft ground poly in Full PBR
    • Perfectly located inside an enormous photogrammetry region with spectacular detail
    • Custom static aircraft & GSE created exclusively for KHVN
    • Optimized for best performance
    • Perfectly located for short flights to NYC, Boston and the entire north-east coast
    • Made compatible for Microsoft Flight Simulator by Jordan Gough

