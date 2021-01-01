Orbx Releases KHVN Tweed New Haven For MSFS

Developed by Jordan Gough, this is the largest Orbx airport in the north-eastern USA. Tweed-New Haven is the second major airport in the state of Connecticut. Located only a 15-20 minute flight from the center of Manhattan and short hop to Boston, KHVN is the perfect stopover point for trips between the two cities. Located in a massive photogrammetry area, the entire city of New Haven is a sensational flight for the low and slow junkie, and fantastic visual circling approach from the north for the heavy haulers.
Features
- The largest Orbx airport in the north-eastern USA to date
- Ultra HD airport buildings with meticulous attention to detail
- Fully functional ground services
- Native Microsoft ground poly in Full PBR
- Perfectly located inside an enormous photogrammetry region with spectacular detail
- Custom static aircraft & GSE created exclusively for KHVN
- Optimized for best performance
- Perfectly located for short flights to NYC, Boston and the entire north-east coast
- Made compatible for Microsoft Flight Simulator by Jordan Gough
