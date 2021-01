Macco Simulations Announces Birmingham EGBB For MSFS

New! Birmingham Airport EGBB BHX, is now available for MSFS 2020. We are ecstatic to announce that we have released Birmingham Airport in early access.

Birmingham Airport, formerly Birmingham International Airport is an international airport located 7 nm east-southeast of Birmingham city center, 9.5 nm west-northwest of Coventry slightly north of Bickenhill village in the Metropolitan Borough of Solihull, England.

Source